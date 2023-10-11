Talon of Pyre now spawns every 2 hours, down from every 4 hours.

Fixed an issue with Silo’s rank 3 Firebomb causing server crashes.

Fixed the issue causing Ryv’n to be instantly killed in certain parts of the arena.

Fixed an issue causing players to be kicked from the game when looting gold piles in certain scenarios.

Fixed an issue where player loadouts would sometimes be different than what they launched the activity with.

Fixed an issue causing Mastery perks to deactivate after traveling.

Fixed the issue with Heroic Kyros’s Arcane Focus staying on an enemy indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where Kyros’s Arcane Focus VFX would not apply to all enemies hit by the ability.

Fixed an issue where some weapons could continue to generate resources during their active abilities.

Fixed an issue where players could loot Drill Fuel too early and get stuck in the Excavation Unit event.

Lowered the Hobgoblins outgoing damage.

Lowered the potency of the Unfiltered Dragonkin Blood consumable.

Fixed the Toxic imbuement DoT being permanently stuck on the player, even after death.

The Toxic imbuement DoT can no longer pierce invincibility.

Players can no longer avoid Commander Creed’s enrage phase damage by standing in the corners of the arena.

Added a warning indicator to Commander Creed’s Blade Geyser.

Fixed an issue with Silo’s Proto-Clone rank 2 upgrade not working with Runecannons.

Silo’s Strategic Charge affinity perk should now increase ultimate charge gain.

The First should now teleport more often as intended.

Critical Force mastery should now properly increase crit chance.

Fixed an issue with Night’s Maw burrowing and not returning to the arena.

Fixed multiple issues where imbuement effects would not reset after a hunt wipe.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck in a blocking state with 2-Handed weapons.

Trickster events should now deplete the intended amount of keys.

The Gloom Rot debuff should no longer persist indefinitely.

Harvest Moon – Light and Shadow ability should now properly have stagger protection.

Fixed an issue with Epitaph’s – Arcane Harvest getting canceled by Wayfinder abilities.

The Ninth Herald’s vacuum attack should no longer launch players in an unintended way.

Fixed an issue where the visuals of debuffs would apply to the player if hit during an invulnerability window.

Fixed some unintended interactions between the Shadowspawn and Corpsebloom mutators in the Grand Deceiver Maras hunt.

Players should now be able to break the eggs spawned by Frosthunters in Reaver Woods.

Removed the large bomb outcome from the Treasure Hunt mounds in Highlands.

Titan’s Bane – Molten Cleave should no longer abruptly end after jumping or dodging.

Trickster bombs from chests will now show a ground warning before exploding.

Fixed an issue where Wingraves melee combos with 2 handed weapons would start over after using Righteous Strike.

The Trickster’s Chest event will no longer spawn. Other Trickster games (including a new one) will spawn instead in any biome.

Silo’s Rank 2 Oil Bomb should now function correctly.

Fixed an issue causing Soulbound Chests to award only 1 Gloomstone Shard.