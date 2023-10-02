Paradox Interactive to Publish FOUNDRY: A Unique Factory Building Simulation Game

Paradox Interactive, a renowned video game publisher, has announced its collaboration with Channel 3 Entertainment to publish their highly anticipated first-person factory building sandbox simulation game called FOUNDRY. This exciting game will be available for PC (Steam) and a new demo will be showcased during the upcoming Steam Next Fest: Fall 2023 event, which is scheduled to take place from October 9 to 16.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the FOUNDRY Alpha on Itch.io was encouraging and highlighted the game’s immense potential,” said Patrik Meder, Vice President of Channel 3 Entertainment in a press release. “To fully realize this potential, it was essential to collaborate with the perfect partner. Being published by Paradox Interactive allows us to fulfill the vision and ambitions we have for FOUNDRY.”

Sebastian Forsstrom, the Executive Producer at Paradox Interactive, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “FOUNDRY is a unique game that has already received positive feedback from early testers and we are very excited about this project. We are proud to work with Channel 3 Entertainment to bring the ultimate factory building simulation to players.”

FOUNDRY Game Overview

About FOUNDRY is a captivating first-person factory building simulation that takes place in an endless procedurally generated voxel world. In this immersive game, players must mine resources, craft machinery, and automate their research to progress through the game’s challenges. Strategic planning is crucial as players must build and manage a intricate conveyor belt and pipe network. They will also need to handle the complexities of a power system and continuously expand their production lines as their factory grows. Key Features Automate Everything – As a player starts with crafting items and machines by hand, they will soon witness the transformation into a fully automated sci-fi factory. It becomes necessary to expand the factory by incorporating more production lines, conveyor belts, and pipes, while ensuring a stable power supply to meet the growing energy demands. Research and advancement are key to optimizing the factory’s design and maximizing output.

– As a player starts with crafting items and machines by hand, they will soon witness the transformation into a fully automated sci-fi factory. It becomes necessary to expand the factory by incorporating more production lines, conveyor belts, and pipes, while ensuring a stable power supply to meet the growing energy demands. Research and advancement are key to optimizing the factory’s design and maximizing output. Expand Worldwide – Each new game offers a unique procedurally generated voxel world, where players have the freedom to shape it according to their desires. Blocks can be destroyed and new blocks can be added, enabling players to build their sprawling factory on a mountain, in the jungle, or even inside the depths of a mine.

– Each new game offers a unique procedurally generated voxel world, where players have the freedom to shape it according to their desires. Blocks can be destroyed and new blocks can be added, enabling players to build their sprawling factory on a mountain, in the jungle, or even inside the depths of a mine. Play Together – FOUNDRY allows players to enjoy the game alone or cooperatively with friends. The multiplayer mode supports both online and offline play through LAN networking. Although there are currently no limitations on the number of players for multiplayer, the game is best suited for two to four players.

Be sure to watch the gripping announcement trailer below and explore the immersive world of FOUNDRY through the captivating screenshots available in the gallery.

Publisher Announce Trailer