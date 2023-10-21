A new update has been released for Overwatch 2 Update 3.64. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Overwatch 2 Update 3.64 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Fixed a bug in the Practice Range that allowed players to spawn extra training bots.
- Fixed a bug with Random From Favorites, sometimes causing a crash.
- Fixed a bug with the timer for Daily Challenges not showing a consistent time remaining.
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug with some Challenges not tracking correctly.
MAPS
Samoa
- Fixed an area of the map that allowed players to escape the playable space.
HEROES
Hanzo
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug with Hanzo’s Storm Bow.
Sombra
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug with Sombra not teleporting if she is stunned after throwing the translocator.
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug with Sombra not being able to properly escort the TS-1 Push Robot on Push Maps.
Brigitte
- Fixed an issue with Brigitte’s Barrier Shield from blocking certain abilities.
