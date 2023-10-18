OpenAI Launches Internet-Browsing Feature to ChatGPT

OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature in ChatGPT, following a beta release three weeks earlier (source). Previously limited to data up to September 2021, ChatGPT can now function as a real-time search engine with access to the live web. However, integrating web services comes with risks due to the uncurated nature of the internet.

Browse with Bing and Paywall Issues

In March, OpenAI introduced web search functionality via Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, to ChatGPT. In late June, they extended this feature to the ChatGPT mobile app. Unfortunately, paywalled content was displayed, leading to the temporary removal of the new browsing feature. OpenAI addressed this issue by ensuring that ChatGPT follows instructions specified in a site owner’s Robots.txt file.

Browse with Bing Now Available to All Plus and Enterprise Subscribers

All Plus and Enterprise subscribers can now access Browse with Bing without needing to enable the beta switch in settings.

DALL-E 3 Integration

OpenAI also introduced DALL-E 3 into beta. This text-to-image generator is integrated with ChatGPT, enabling users to receive images as part of their text-based queries seamlessly without switching between apps. Users can activate DALL-E 3 (Beta) by selecting it from the GPT-4 tab within ChatGPT, both on the web and mobile.

Expanded Features: Vocal Range and Image Search

OpenAI’s aim is to make ChatGPT a fully integrated, real-time, multimedia generative search engine. In line with this goal, they recently added voice capabilities, allowing users to have verbal conversations with ChatGPT. Users can also search for answers using images, uploading pictures of objects to identify them or find similar items.