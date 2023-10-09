One House Bakery Creates Stunning Bread Clicker Sculpture

One House Bakery in the US has crafted an astonishing Clicker sculpture entirely made of bread. This remarkable creation, named FunGus, was achieved by the talented mother and daughter duo Catherine and Hannalee Pervan.

FunGus, inspired by The Last of Us TV show, took the Pervans approximately 400 hours to create. The main body of the sculpture is made of bread-fungus, which is beautifully displayed in the background.

The Pervans, known for their previous sculptures based on popular TV shows like The Mandalorian, Loki, and Star Wars, utilized a unique technique during FunGus’s creation process. They wrapped dough around balloons and popped them, creating mushroom-shaped pods that added a distinctive touch to the final piece.

For more information, visit the San Francisco Chronicle.