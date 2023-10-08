In response to new rules set by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), OKX has announced changes to its services for UK users, including the introduction of 40 tokens.

Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange OKX responds to strict new rules

Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange OKX has responded to strict new rules regulating cryptocurrency advertising in the UK by significantly changing its services and offerings to clients in the country.

In an October 8 update on its website, OKX stated that it had designed a compliant user experience in line with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s new cryptocurrency promotion rules.

Starting October 8, we will be implementing changes in accordance with new UK Financial Conduct Authority regulations. Updates ensure compliance with the financial promotions system for retail users. #OKX We will continue to provide crypto services to our UK customers. https://t.co/g3kBL7Yo50 — OKX UK (@okx_uk) October 8, 2023

Major Changes in Token Supply and Risk Warnings

According to the exchange, one of the major changes it is making is reducing its token supply to just over 40 cryptocurrencies.

It will also now implement clear risk warnings, warning potential clients about the potential risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.



Launch of Dedicated UK Account

Furthermore, OKX will launch a dedicated X account, OKX_UK, specifically for its users in the UK, where it expects to share content in compliance with new regulations.

New Rules and Requirements by the FCA

On October 7, reports emerged that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) would introduce new rules requiring companies offering cryptocurrency-related services to publicly report any associated risks in their promotional materials.

According to reports, the requirements extend across all communication channels, including websites, mobile apps and social media. Furthermore, these platforms must obtain a license from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Regardless of their geographical location, these rules will apply to all companies promoting digital assets in the UK.

Lucy Castledine, Director of Consumer Investments at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), highlighted that the rules will expand supervision of cryptocurrency service providers, and any violations will be monitored hourly.

OKX Chooses Compliance Route

Some cryptocurrency companies, including Bybit and Luno, exited the UK market after the regulations were announced. But OKX seems to have chosen the compliance route.

Likewise, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced days ago that his company launched a UK domain in partnership with Rebuildingsociety.com, an FCA-regulated cryptocurrency marketing firm, to offer services in the UK compliant with the new regulations.