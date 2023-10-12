Shares of kidney dialysis providers fall as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic drug shows potential for delaying kidney disease in diabetes patients

Shares of kidney dialysis providers experienced a sharp decline after Novo Nordisk announced that a study demonstrated its Ozempic drug could delay the onset of kidney disease in individuals with diabetes. This development highlights the wide-ranging implications that GLP-1 medications could have on various conditions, including liver disease, sleep apnea, and heart disease. Originally designed as a treatment for diabetes, these drugs have also shown benefits for other conditions, particularly weight loss. Consequently, investors have periodically sold off stocks expected to be disrupted by this emerging category. Wednesday’s trading was no exception, with companies like dialysis center owners, bariatric surgery providers, insulin pump manufacturers, and even snack food and alcohol producers being affected. Stocks that tumbled on this news included Baxter International, Insulet, Medtronic, and Dexcom.

Understanding how GLP-1 drugs work

To better grasp the potential winners and losers in this landscape, it’s important to understand how GLP-1 drugs function and their widespread usage. GLP-1 is a hormone released in the gut that stimulates insulin secretion, slows stomach emptying, and signals a feeling of satisfaction to the brain. These mechanisms help patients lose weight and regulate their diabetes. Weight management can also aid in preventing conditions associated with a higher body mass index, such as sleep apnea and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Additionally, these drugs may help people resist the temptation to smoke or consume alcohol.

The future of GLP-1 medications

GLP-1 medications are still in the early stages of development. Citi analyst Peter Verdult estimated that GLP-1 sales for diabetes treatment could reach $30 billion this year, with obesity treatment sales reaching $6 billion. However, less than 10% of diabetes patients currently take these drugs, and fewer than 1 million obesity patients are being treated. Analysts predict that these numbers will rapidly grow, potentially reaching over $100 billion in annual sales by the end of the decade. With more than 70% of U.S. adults classified as overweight or obese, there is a significant market for these medications.

Potential beneficiaries and losers in the market

Positive news regarding the benefits of GLP-1 drugs and their expanding use cases has been seen as a boon for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, both of which have experienced significant stock surges this year. These companies are already working on second-generation versions of their drugs and are expecting increased demand. However, other pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer and Amgen, have also entered the market, aiming to capture a portion of this lucrative sector. Additionally, companies that provide injectable pens for administering these drugs could experience substantial growth. On the other hand, the rise of GLP-1 drugs has been viewed as a potential threat to the medical device industry. However, analysts believe that medical device makers can coexist alongside GLP-1 manufacturers and expect these companies to innovate and enter new markets. Inspire Medical Systems and AtriCure are considered relatively insulated from the risks associated with GLP-1 drugs. Despite some setbacks, the future remains promising for the development and usage of GLP-1 medications.