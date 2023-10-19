Nintendo Removes Announcement Trailer, Fans Speculate About Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo recently made a surprising move by making a three-minute Nintendo Switch announcement trailer from 2016 private on YouTube. Many fans believe this decision might be linked to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

The news of the video’s deletion was first noticed on the ResetEra forum, which sparked speculation among users about the reason behind Nintendo’s action so many years after its release. Some fans speculated that this could be a hint towards an imminent announcement of the Switch 2.

However, it is important to note that this theory seems highly unlikely. Nintendo has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that they will not announce new hardware until April 2024, the start of the next fiscal year.

In addition to this, Nintendo has two major games to release this year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG Remake. With these upcoming releases, it is more plausible to expect the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2024, followed by a release later in the year.

Possible Power and Performance of Nintendo Switch 2

While we await further updates, it is worth mentioning that the proposed specifications for the Nintendo Switch 2 indicate comparable power to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to Tom Henderson.