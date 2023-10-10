New Release Date

Chros Worldwide announced that the highly anticipated game Bahnsen Knights has been postponed to December 14. Originally scheduled for release on October 26th, fans will have to wait a bit longer to embark on this exciting adventure. However, to make up for the delay, a new trailer with the updated release date has been unveiled.

Available on All Current Consoles

Despite the delay, gamers can still look forward to playing Bahnsen Knights on all current consoles. Whether you own a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in this captivating world.