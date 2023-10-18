New PS5 Bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Coming Soon

Celebrity tipster Billbil-kun has revealed that a new PS5 bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is on the way, with a release date set for the same day as the launch of Activision’s new game: November 10, 2023. In addition, the price should be reduced by 120 euros thanks to the promotion.

Two Versions Available

The insider then stated that this new package will be available in two different versions: the first with the standard version of the PlayStation 5, so the model is equipped with a Blu-Ray player, and the other with the Digital Edition version without the player. Both bundles should include a digital copy of the new CoD chapter and the Operator Lockpick kit.

Exclusive to PlayStation for a Year

For those unaware, this package will be available exclusively on PlayStation for a year, and is also available for free to all users who choose to pre-order the digital version of Modern Warfare 3, as shown in the trailer dedicated to this operator package a few days ago.

Savings for European Buyers

Insider Billill-kun also clarified that this bundle will allow fans to purchase the PS5 Standard Edition at an apparently significant discount, up to 120 euros in European countries that are joining this Sony initiative.

Pricing Details and Pre-Order Date

In particular, a bundle with PS5 Standard Edition and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will cost 619.99 euros at the standard price and 499.99 euros including the above promotion. Instead, the PS5 Digital Edition and Modern Warfare 3 bundle will cost €519.99 and will not be discounted. Pre-orders for these two sets are set to begin on November 6, 2023.

