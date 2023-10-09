Japanese Game Releases

This week, Japanese video game enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to with the release of several highly anticipated titles. From the intense racing experience of “Forza Motorsport” on Xbox Series and PC, to the action-packed brawling of “River City: Rival Showdown” on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, and the captivating open-world adventure of “Rear Sekai” on Switch, there is something for every gaming taste.

Adding to the excitement, the PlayStation 5 version of “Honkai: Star Rail” is now available, offering enhanced graphics and gameplay for an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, fans of “Red Dead Redemption” can rejoice as the physical edition is now available for both PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Here is the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases:

Physical and Digital

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series) – Launching worldwide. Includes North American and European versions.

(Switch) Red Dead Redemption (PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide. Includes North American, European, and Asian versions.

Digital-Only

Forza Motorsport (PC [Steam, Microsoft Store]) – Launching worldwide.

(PC [Steam]) – Launching digitally worldwide. Survival Quiz CITY Omatsuri-Hen (Switch, PC [Steam])

For those interested in purchasing the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch titles mentioned above, they can be easily acquired via the Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts using prepaid cards. The PlayStation Store offers cards in denominations of 1,100, 3,000, 5,000, and 10,000 yen, while the Nintendo eShop provides options of 1,000, 1,500, 3,000, 5,000, and 9,000 yen.