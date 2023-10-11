New G.I. Joe and Transformers Comic Books Released by Skybound Entertainment

Last week, comic book enthusiasts were in for a treat as Skybound Entertainment unveiled the much-anticipated first issue of a groundbreaking Transformers comic book series. This exciting release not only marks the dawn of a new era for Transformers but also unveils a shared universe with the iconic G.I. Joe franchise. And the good news doesn’t stop there – Larry Hama, a true legend in the comic book world, is returning to helm G.I. Joe with “G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301,” set to hit the shelves in November.

Larry Hama’s Epic Return

Larry Hama, a name synonymous with G.I. Joe, takes the reins once more as the writer for “G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301.” For those unfamiliar, Hama’s legacy with G.I. Joe dates back over 40 years when he first introduced this iconic series at Marvel Comics. Later, he continued his groundbreaking work with G.I. Joe at IDW from 2010 to 2022. Hama’s incredible storytelling has been the lifeblood of this beloved franchise, and his return is nothing short of a momentous occasion for fans.

Artistic Brilliance

Accompanying Hama’s narrative genius is artist Chris Mooneyham, whose illustrative prowess promises to bring this G.I. Joe adventure to life with vivid imagery. Additionally, superstar artist Andy Kubert lends his creative talents to the comic’s captivating covers. Kubert’s return to the G.I. Joe franchise after nearly three decades adds an extra layer of excitement, while Hama’s enduring presence, spanning more than four decades, promises an unforgettable collaborative effort.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 Details

Here’s a sneak peek into the details of the upcoming release:

Writer: Larry Hama

Artist: Chris Mooneyham

Cover A: Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

Cover B (Black and White version of the main cover): Andy Kubert

Cover C (1:10): Brad Walker

Release Date: November 15

Pages: 32

Price: $3.99

A Thrilling Preview

The preview pages of “G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301” promise a rollercoaster ride of action and suspense. In a high-stakes mission, two G.I. Joe strike teams set out to infiltrate a heavily fortified Cobra stronghold. As one team faces the fury of missile fire and a damaged plane, G.I. Joe pilot Wild Bill showcases his exceptional skills by expertly navigating the aircraft to safety. Simultaneously, the other G.I. Joe team readies itself for a ground assault on the Cobra base.

But the true twist lies in the introduction of Serpentor Khan, a genetically enhanced Cobra villain with a level of intelligence that sets him apart. In a shocking turn of events, Serpentor initiates a countdown that will release a lethal mutant gas, turning those exposed into cannibalistic monsters. He believes this horrific fate is preferable to capture.

The tension escalates as both Cobra and G.I. Joe forces scramble to evacuate before the bomb detonates. Adding to the suspense, the air force unknowingly flies closer to the impending explosion, setting the stage for a nail-biting showdown.

Conclusion

“G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301” is poised to hit comic book stores on November 15th, offering fans a riveting new chapter in the enduring legacy of G.I. Joe. With Larry Hama at the helm, Chris Mooneyham’s stunning artwork, and the return of Andy Kubert, this release promises to be an unforgettable addition to the G.I. Joe universe. Comic enthusiasts, old and new, are in for a treat, as the action-packed saga of G.I. Joe continues to unfold in an exhilarating fashion. Don’t miss out on this epic journey into the heart of the Real American Hero universe.

