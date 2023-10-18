Introduction

Whether you prefer streaming or traditional TV, one thing remains constant – sports always manage to captivate audiences. Recognizing this, Netflix is now venturing into the realm of sports.

Expansion into Live Sports

After experiencing a period of stagnation, Netflix has bounced back by attracting new subscribers through innovative business models such as offering a cheaper, ad-supported tier and cracking down on password sharing. As part of its growth strategy, Netflix is also stepping into the live sports arena. The streaming giant recently announced its plans to broadcast “The Netflix Cup,” a match featuring athletes from the Formula 1 docuseries and the golf series “Full Swing.” These athletes will compete in a match play tournament in Las Vegas, marking the beginning of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix week.

The Popularity of Live Sports

Despite the increasing popularity of cord-cutting and shifting away from traditional TV, live sports continue to draw viewers. This was evident in September when the return of NFL and college football seasons resulted in a significant rise in broadcast and cable-TV viewership. According to Nielsen data, broadcast sports viewership increased by 360% compared to the same period last year, while cable-TV witnessed a nearly 25% surge in sports viewers. During this time, ESPN, owned by Disney, dominated cable-TV telecasts with the top 11 spots. Streaming viewership, on the other hand, experienced a slight decline for the second consecutive month, albeit less than 2%, as traditional TV reclaimed a larger share of viewers.

Netflix’s Success in Sports Programming

Netflix has seen considerable success with its sports programming. This includes popular docuseries like “Quarterback,” which provides an inside look at a group of NFL quarterbacks before the new season, and “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” which has not only gained a strong following but also raised the profile of the sport itself.

Netflix’s Venture into Advertising

As part of its expansion, Netflix is also entering the advertising arena. The company recently announced that T-Mobile and Nespresso will be among the sponsors for its first-ever live sports event.

Conclusion