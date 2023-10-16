Netflix Expands Cloud Gaming Service to U.S.

Netflix is testing its cloud gaming service in the U.S., following trials in Canada and the U.K. The company aims to make gaming a major part of its business, allowing members to play games on smart TVs and TV-connected devices using their mobile phone as a controller.

The Next Phase for Netflix

Last fall, Netflix VP of Games Mike Verdu announced plans to enter the cloud gaming market. While other services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna exist, Netflix sees gaming as a value add and offers its games for free with a subscription. It has even developed games based on popular shows like “Squid Game” and “Black Mirror.”

A Growing Gaming Business

In addition to licensing titles from developers, Netflix has acquired gaming studios like Boss Fight Entertainment, Night School Studio, and Next Games. It has also established its own internal studios in Helsinki and Southern California.

Challenges and Opportunities

Some critics question if gaming aligns with Netflix’s core streaming business, as apps like TikTok and YouTube compete for users’ time. However, with the launch of game streaming on TVs, Netflix seeks to reach more devices and improve the end user experience during these trials.

How to Play

To play games on TVs, members use their mobile phone and a dedicated app. Games can also be played on Macs and PCs using a keyboard and mouse.

Note: Test games currently include “Oxenfree” from Night School Studio and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure.” The service is supported on devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku devices, and more.