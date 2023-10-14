A new update has been released for NBA 2K24 Update 1.006. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.NBA 2K24 Update 1.006 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Addressed an issue that could cause Badges to drop to Bronze level under certain conditions in City, Pro-Am, and REC games
Resolved a hang that could occur when traversing the City
Made updates in The REC to prevent the palm trees from obscuring gameplay when