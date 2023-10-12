A new update has been released for NBA 2K24 Update 1.005. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.NBA 2K24 Update 1.005 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GAMEPLAY
- Standing Meter Dunks will now properly use the Standing Dunk rating instead of Driving Dunk to determine the green window size
- Dunk meter logic has been updated to make the window size better reflect dunk difficulty
- Fixed an issue in the on-ball steal system that forced the ball to yo-yo back to the previous ball hand midway through a crossover or behind back move
- Improved foot planting to reduce unwanted out of bounds violations when shooting near the sidelines
- When blockers jump early and land on ball handlers or shooters, fouls will now be called 100% of the time
- Better shot coverage detection for OPEN vs. WIDE OPEN
- Slight buff to close shots, wide open jump shots, and Limitless Range badge
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to double dribble by alley-oop/fake passing to no one in 1v1 games
- Removed pass interceptions on Right Stick UP as it was being abused for easy steals with no risk
- Updated Adrenaline system to account for successfully stopping post moves and no longer consume boosts when driving directly toward the rim
- Fixed a minor aesthetic issue with Klay Thompson’s jump shot
- Addressed a rare issue in which the ball can get stuck on the stanchion
- Changed the Heat Check and Recharge player indicator icons to only display when relevant
- Limited the distance from which rebounds can branch to putbacks
- Fixed an issue that was causing putbacks and mid-air jelly layups to be classified as covered even when no defenders were nearby
- Improved the responsiveness of stopping when setting a screen
- Updated “griefing” logic to differentiate good vs. bad full court shots and also account for players with high grades
- Fixed “Excessive Violations Committed” event from firing off multiple times incorrectly, “Good Defensive Possession” incorrectly firing on free throws, “Lazy Defense” now includes camping out of bounds, and improved “Bad Timeout” logic for Teammate Grade
- Addressed a rare issue preventing players from being able to break out of a certain pass animation
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 2, launching on Friday, October 20th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- Numerous enhancements to the UI have been made across all modes to improve the overall experience
- Continued updates and adjustments have been made to improve face scan results and stability when using the MyNBA2K companion app
- Fixed a user-reported issue that prevented certain previously equipped layup and dunk animations from being assigned when editing a player
- Resolved a hang that could occur when editing tattoos in the Create A Player menu
- Commentary, music, crowd, and ambient audio will now be properly heard in player control games in Play Now Online
- Changing the unit of measurement will now function as intended
- The sponsor patch on the Utah Jazz uniforms has been updated
- The letter spacing on the New York Liberty uniforms has been adjusted for accuracy
- The team logo has been removed from the 2002 Los Angeles Lakers shorts to accurately reflect the actual uniform
- The color on the 1992 Philadelphia 76ers uniform has been adjusted to better reflect official reference
- The NBA logo has been added to the 1983 Denver Nuggets uniforms
- Additional courtside VIPs have been added to various NBA arenas
- Removed errant Playoffs/Finals logos that were appearing in the 1990s Orlando Magic arena.
- Color corrections have been made to all Boston Celtics historic arena floors to improve accuracyThe following current-day courts have received updated designs or fixes for accuracy
- Philadelphia 76ers (City)
- Boston Celtics (Alternate)
- Utah Jazz (Primary)
- New York Liberty (Primary)
- Orlando Magic (Association)
- Orlando Magic (Icon)
- Indiana Pacers (Statement)
- The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Cole Anthony
- Ariel Atkins (hair dynamics update)
- Emoni Bates (hair dynamics update)
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Monique Billings (hair dynamics update)
- Anthony Black (hair dynamics update)
- Wendell Carter Jr.
- Jordan Clarkson (hair dynamics update)
- Darius Days (new player scan)
- Luguentz Dort (hair dynamics update)
- Tari Eason
- Aaron Gordon
- Allisha Gray (hair dynamics update)
- AJ Green (new player scan)
- Gary Harris
- Tianna Hawkins (hair dynamics update)
- Tiffany Hayes (hair dynamics update)
- Jordan Horston (hair dynamics update)
- Jett Howard (hair dynamics update)
- Isaiah Joe (hair dynamics update)
- Cameron Johnson
- Keldon Johnson
- Keon Johnson
- Zach LaVine (tattoo update)
- Isaiah Livers
- Jewell Loyd (hair dynamics update)
- Kevin Love
- Lauri Markkanen
- Naji Marshall
- Bennedict Mathurin
- Leonard Miller (hair dynamics update)
- Patty Mills (hair dynamics update)
- Kelsey Mitchell (hair dynamics update)
- Astou Ndour-Fall
- Candace Parker (tattoo update)
- Cheyenne Parker (hair dynamics update)
- Jordan Poole (tattoo update)
- Kevin Porter Jr.
- Ricky Rubio
- Mercedes Russell (hair dynamics update)
- Jayson Tatum (tattoo update)
- Oscar Tshiebwe (new player scan)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (tattoo update)
- Sami Whitcomb
- Cam Whitmore (hair dynamics update)
- A’ja Wilson (tattoo update)
- The following historic players have received new sculpts or updates:
- LaMarcus Aldridge
- Chris Andersen
- Kwame Brown
- Jarrett Jack
- DerMarr Johnson
- Shawn Kemp
- Jason Kidd
- Darko Milicic
- Gary Payton
- Doc Rivers
- Bryon Russell
- Anderson Varejao
CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER
- Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
- Made changes to reduce user-reported latency during multiplayer games in the City
- Squads are now able to chat when waiting on Got Next circles
- Progression earned in Pro-Am and Starting 5 games will now be retained if the opposing player(s) leaves the game
- Visuals on the ELITE Court Status menu have been improved so that all courts are more easily readable
- Custom shoes will now appear in the Rec clothing category as intended
- Stats will now properly appear on the Team Matchup overlay when playing Pro-Am games
- The get on/get off animations for various vehicles have been sped up
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the loading icon to appear indefinitely when in the City
- Resolved a rare timing issue that could cause players to show up as invisible after accepting an invite
- Players appearing on the Social menu can now be directly joined when in an available state
- The Social menu can now be used when waiting on Got Next circles
- Social notifications will no longer appear when playing in games in the City
- Look 1 and Look 2 can now be switched between as expected in the Clothes menu
- Resolved an issue that could cause default clothing items to override equipped ones
- Fixed a rare issue in the tattoo parlor that prevented clothing from being removed, hindering placement