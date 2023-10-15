New Trailer Released for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS

In an exciting development, Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have unveiled a captivating new trailer for their upcoming game, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS. This trailer not only showcases the game’s unique systems but also provides a thrilling sneak peek into the Special Story Mode.

An Overview of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS

Bandai Namco presents an immersive gaming experience, welcoming both long-time fans and first-time players. With an impressive roster of over 130 playable characters, including 10 brand new ninjas, players will relish the opportunity to delve into a range of adventures. A particularly exciting addition to this edition is the exclusive Special Story Mode, unveiling a never-before-told tale. Moreover, for the first time ever, players can now relive the captivating journey of Naruto and Sasuke right from the beginning.

The game also includes a downloadable content package called the “Nostalgic Anime Song & Item Pack.” This pack comprises five beloved tracks from the Naruto series, such as “GO!!!” by FLOW and “Blue Bird” by Ikimonogakari. Additionally, three exclusive in-game items are included in the pack, namely Ninja Info Cards and Substitution Items (Microphone and Orange Headphones).

Furthermore, the game is part of the Steam-exclusive Sound Ultimate Bundle, available for a limited time. This bundle grants access to the complete game, exclusive costumes, the season pass featuring five additional characters, and much more.

Release Date and Platforms

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS is set to release on November 16 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan. The worldwide release is scheduled for November 17.

Watch the Trailer

Opening Animation

English:

Japanese: