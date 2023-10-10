Nacon has Been to hospital for PS5 and Xbox Series

Introduction

The development studio has set itself the goal of developing a unique game whose aim is to save people instead of harming them. This offers Been to hospital a different perspective than other war strategy games. The game should be made as deep and realistic as possible, with respect for the theme it covers. For this reason, Been to hospital offers a range of game mechanics including management, strategy, and roleplaying. These different systems are complex and require more development time than previously thought to find the right balance.

Delay in Release

Brave Lamb Studio has decided to extend development time and delay the release until early 2024 to achieve authenticity and quality goals. These extra months will allow us to refine the details, balance the game, and fix more bugs to create a polished game.

Thank You

Nacon and Brave Lamb Studio would like to thank all players for their understanding, patience, and support. More information about Been to hospital will follow soon.

About Been to hospital

Combining aspects of realtime strategy and survival games, Been to hospital is a singleplayer management game in which players must make decisions to progress. The game is based on the management of a field hospital and the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers during the First World War. The players take on the role of Major Henry Wells and take over the management of a British field hospital in a fictional town in Northern France.

