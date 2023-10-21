Publisher Nacon Cancels Switch Version of RoboCop: Rogue City

In a recent announcement, Nacon, the publisher of RoboCop: Rogue City, revealed that they have decided to cancel the game’s release for the Nintendo Switch. Originally slated to launch after the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) versions on November 2, the Switch version will not be pursued for now. This decision was confirmed by Nacon in a statement to .

About RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City is an upcoming action-packed video game developed by Teyon. In this game, players not only get to immerse themselves in the futuristic setting of Old Detroit, but also assume the role of the iconic hero, RoboCop. As a part man, part machine, all cop, players will embark on a thrilling adventure to clean up the crime-ridden streets and restore justice.

Uphold the Law by Any Means Necessary

Equipped with a powerful Auto-9 firearm and a selection of 20 other weapons, players will have the means to eradicate criminals in this explosive first-person shooter. Throughout the game, players will have the opportunity to upgrade their cyborg strength and cybernetic abilities, making them an even more formidable law enforcement officer.

It’s Up to You to Decide How to Fulfill Your Prime Directives

RoboCop: Rogue City offers players the freedom to explore open areas and tackle objectives based on their own sense of justice. From gathering evidence and interrogating suspects to maintaining public order, players will face a range of daily tasks as a police officer. However, these decisions should not be taken lightly, as they can have a significant impact on the fate of citizens and the overall outcome of the mission.

An Original Story Set in the World of RoboCop

The game’s storyline is set in the crime-ridden city of Old Detroit, which is facing a new wave of criminal activities. As players delve deeper into their investigation, they will uncover a shadowy conspiracy that takes place between the events of RoboCop 2 and 3. They will have the opportunity to explore striking locations and encounter familiar faces from the RoboCop universe. Fans will be pleased to know that Peter Weller, the original RoboCop actor, will be lending his voice to the cybercop once again.

RoboCop: Rogue City promises an exhilarating experience as players strive to protect the innocent and uphold the law in a city on the brink of chaos.