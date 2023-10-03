A new update has been released for Mortal Kombat 1 Update 1.000.004. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Mortal Kombat 1 Update 1.000.004 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General Gameplay Adjustments
- Move list corrections
- Localization fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
- Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing
- Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable
Character Specific Adjustments
- Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
- Goro (Kameo) – Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
- Jax (Kameo) – Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
- Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
- Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves
- Ashrah
- God’s Wrath and Demon’s Wrath can now be high parried
- Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried
- Baraka
- (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried
- Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
- Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried
- General Shao
- Power Strike can now be high parried
- Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried
- Johnny Cage
- Ball Buster can now be high parried
- Rising Star can now be high parried
- Shadow Kick can now be high parried
- Kenshi
- Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
- Kung Lao
- Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried
- Li Mei
- (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried
- No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Nitara
- Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried
- Raiden
- Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried
- Rain
- Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried
- Geyser can no longer be high parried
- Reptile
- Death Roll can no longer be high parried
- Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried
- Scorpion
- Twisted Kyo can now be high parried
- Shang Tsung
- Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Sindel
- Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried
- Sub-Zero
- Ice Slide can no longer be high parried
- Tanya
- Drill Kick can now be high parried
Source: Mortal Kombat 1