Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Schedule Announced

Mortal Kombat 1 developer NetherRealm Studios has announced its schedule for the upcoming Kombat Pack, revealing the DLC shenanigans will kick off in Omni-Man in November 2023.

Quan-Chi and Homelander will then arrive in Winter 2023/4. Following this will be Ermac and Homelander (the latter from The Boys TV series), who will be rocking up for a bloody punch-up in Spring 2024. Finally, Takeda Takahashi is scheduled to launch in Summer 2024. Right now there’s no date for Ferra, Khameleon, and Mavado, who will be released as DLC Kameo Fighters.

In case you don’t know, the Kombat Pack retails for $39.99 and is also included in the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition, although you can still purchase its characters individually.

About Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Komat 1 was released for PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S on September 19, and you can read our full review here. The Switch version was heavily criticised at launch for its dodgy visuals and various performance issues, although fortunately the PS5 release looks absolutely stunning in action.