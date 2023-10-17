A new update has been released for Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 15.20. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 15.20 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne update Ver 15.20 is available now and adds the following. ✅ Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now Steam Deck verified!

📝 Latin American Spanish support added on all platforms! We hope you continue to enjoy hunting in #MHWorld and #Iceborne! pic.twitter.com/25hL40w5PB — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 17, 2023

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne update Ver 15.20 is available now and adds the following.

✅ Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now Steam Deck verified!

📝 Latin American Spanish support added on all platforms!

We hope you continue to enjoy hunting in #MHWorld and #Iceborne!

Source: Monster Hunter Twitter