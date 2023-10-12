A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Update 1.28. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Update 1.28 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Adjustments
- Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)
- Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin
- Improved visibility compensation
- Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections
- Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves
- Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab
- Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset
The following weapon balance changes are only reflected in Warzone.
Weapon Balancing
» Assault Rifles «
- Kastov 762
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- Kastov-74u
- Close Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Lachmann-556
- Close Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Head Damage Multiplier decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- M13B
- Close Damage Range decreased
- TR-76 Geist
- Close Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
» Submachine Guns «
- Lachmann Sub
- Close Damage decreased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Lachmann Shroud
- Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
- Minibak
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- MX9
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
Attachments
- Lockwood 300
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Closed a SR exploit (Alt+F4).
- We’ll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ when using a controller
- Fixed an issue where equipping a new Finishing Move does not replace a previously equipped Finishing Move in DMZ
Source: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone