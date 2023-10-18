Metroidvania Game ‘Venture to the Vile’ Coming to Playstation and PC

Publisher Aniplex and developer Cut to Bits have announced that the highly anticipated Metroidvania game, ‘Venture to the Vile’, will be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam) in 2024. Originally announced for “consoles”, the specific platforms have now been confirmed.

About ‘Venture to the Vile’

‘Venture to the Vile’ is set in a world where an entity known as “The Vile” is taking over, transforming everything it touches into something ghastly and unrecognizable. Players will embark on narrative quests while searching for their missing best friend, Ella. The game’s world is both playfully-sinister and riddled with mystery, with the environment evolving based on the time of day or weather conditions. As players progress, they will gain new abilities to battle against fierce enemies. However, there is a choice to be made – embrace the next step in evolution or eradicate it?

Becoming the Monster

As players absorb the Vile, they gain more power but at a cost. Their appearance will undergo radical changes, becoming increasingly grotesque and powerful. These transformations grant striking abilities that enhance progress in the game and the ability to defeat enemies. The journey will change the player forever, raising questions about their transformation and their role in saving the town.

Rich Story, Dynamic World, and Peculiar Characters

‘Venture to the Vile’ offers a rich narrative filled with memorable characters in a whimsically dark world. Players will meet quirky and charismatic NPCs such as the mad scientist, Dr. Crow, the town gossip, Ernie Sparrow, and the eccentric tailor. The time of day and weather conditions will dynamically change the gameplay experience, revealing unexpected upgrades, new monsters, and captivating narratives.

Innovative Puzzles

In contrast to conventional 2D games, ‘Venture to the Vile’ allows players to explore and interact with the environment in 3D spaces within a 2D world. This opens up opportunities to solve innovative puzzles utilizing logic skills and uncover hidden secrets while delving deep into the town’s mysteries.

Key Features