MetaMask Briefly Pulled from Apple App Store
Temporary Removal from App Store
MetaMask, a leading cryptocurrency wallet app, was briefly pulled from the Apple App Store in the US on October 14.
Response from MetaMask
In the wake of this development, a quick response came from what is believed to be MetaMask’s chief product manager, Taylor Monahan, confirming that the team was already working to resolve the situation.
Its initial statement was eventually replaced by an official response from the MetaMask account, confirming the team’s quick action.
Resolution and Current Status
At the time of writing, MetaMask has been returned to the App Store, although there are still reports that in some regions outside the US, querying MetaMask on the App Store returns results for Trust Wallet.
Elo Gimenez, a spokesman for MetaMask, said the temporary removal was not due to malicious activity, and that there was no need for existing users to take any action, Axios reported.
With over 30 million users, MetaMask is one of the best known wallets in the cryptocurrency space.