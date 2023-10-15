Temporary Removal from App Store

MetaMask, a leading cryptocurrency wallet app, was briefly pulled from the Apple App Store in the US on October 14.

BREAKING: MetaMask has been removed from the Apple App Store. – Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 14, 2023

Response from MetaMask

In the wake of this development, a quick response came from what is believed to be MetaMask’s chief product manager, Taylor Monahan, confirming that the team was already working to resolve the situation.

As far as I can tell it happened a couple of hours ago and this was not something we expected at all. Based on the limit information, I have a procedural(?) thing with the Apple account (not the app itself), and therefore it should be resolved as soon as possible. – Tay 💖 (@tayvano_) October 14, 2023

Its initial statement was eventually replaced by an official response from the MetaMask account, confirming the team’s quick action.

👋 FYI: We are aware that MetaMask is not currently available for download on the App Store. 😟 This has nothing to do with anything malicious and our team is working hard to fix the issue as quickly as possible. – Meta Mask 🦊🫰 (@MetaMask) October 14, 2023



Resolution and Current Status

At the time of writing, MetaMask has been returned to the App Store, although there are still reports that in some regions outside the US, querying MetaMask on the App Store returns results for Trust Wallet.

As promised, we’re back in the Apple App Store. sorry for the inconvenience! https://t.co/Xj0QSmPFxt – Meta Mask 🦊🫰 (@MetaMask) October 14, 2023

Elo Gimenez, a spokesman for MetaMask, said the temporary removal was not due to malicious activity, and that there was no need for existing users to take any action, Axios reported.

With over 30 million users, MetaMask is one of the best known wallets in the cryptocurrency space.