Roguelite Action Game Metal Bringer to Launch on PlayStation 5 in 2024

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Alphawing have announced that the roguelite action game Metal Bringer will be launching on PlayStation 5 as well as on PC (Steam) in 2024.

About Metal Bringer

Metal Bringer is the second game in the Bringer series, following Alphawing’s previous title Samurai Bringer. Samurai Bringer, released in 2022, is a Japanese roguelite action game where players assume the role of Susanoo, battling world-famous Japanese samurai while collecting combat techniques to develop their own fighting style. The game has received high praise on Steam with over 800 reviews and a Very Positive rating.

Metal Bringer takes the series in a completely new direction. Set in a science-fiction world filled with androids and giant robots, players engage in horde-based combat that is even more exhilarating than its predecessor. As players fight, their combat actions will evolve, adding to the excitement of the gameplay.

The Story

“The sky is blue, infinitely high, and infinitely vast… Whose words were these again…? Ah, I remember… It was about a virtual reality Rudra told me about. A fairy tale. How many years has it been since humanity took refuge underground? No one alive has ever seen a blue sky. And now, I’m trapped in the depths, in a small, lifeless room. Just how long have I been here…?”

In Metal Bringer, players follow the journey of a young girl named Suria who wakes up in a laboratory after being in cryosleep for 1000 years without her knowledge. She embarks on a mission to search for the rest of humanity, building Labor units with her trusty Buds to send them off for exploration.

Highly Customizable Player Characters

The game offers the ability to build and control android soldiers known as “Labor” or have them pilot giant machines called “Arms.” Each Labor and Arms unit can be extensively customized, allowing players to change their appearance, color, and even swap out parts to create various fighting styles. The level of character customization available enables players to create and fight with their dream mechs.

The More You Play, the Stronger You Get

While Samurai Bringer allowed players to create their own action combos by mixing and matching combat techniques, Metal Bringer introduces a new system where players collect “disks.” These disks contain different apps that can be installed onto the Labor units, strengthening the characters and enhancing their abilities in a more intuitive way. As players progress and collect more disks, their characters become increasingly powerful, making it even more satisfying to defeat hordes of enemies.

New Technologies, Both Visual and Audio

Similar to Samurai Bringer, Metal Bringer features a voxel art style. Additionally, the game implements a real-time pixel art generating system and incorporates the latest raytracing technology to create visually stunning environments with realistic lighting effects. The music in Metal Bringer is also created using cutting-edge technology, playing in real time and dynamically changing according to the in-game situation.

All-Star Creative Team

The key art and character design for Suria is done by Suzuhito Yasuda, a renowned illustrator, manga artist, and character designer known for their work in popular games and media such as Durarara!! and the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor series. Additionally, Sami Shinosaki, a highly acclaimed novelist known for their novelizations of the Armored Core and Fire Emblem series, is a member of the writing team.