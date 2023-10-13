Meta, a social media platform, is strengthening its efforts to combat violent posts and misinformation during the Israel-Hamas war as the circulation of charged images and posts increases on social media.

Meta, like other platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), has faced pressure from Europe to address misinformation during the conflict. This is in response to the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates social media platforms to monitor and remove illegal content in Europe.

A spokesperson from Meta confirmed that the company has responded to a letter from the European commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, regarding illegal content on the platform during the conflict. However, further details of the response were not provided.

In a blog post published on Friday, Meta outlined the actions it has taken since the conflict began. It has established a special operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic. So far, Meta has removed or labeled over 795,000 posts in Hebrew or Arabic that violate policies against violent and graphic content, hate speech, harassment, and coordination of harm, among others.

Following the surprise terror attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, Meta stated that it removed “seven times as many pieces of content on a daily basis for violating our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy in Hebrew and Arabic alone” compared to the previous two months.

Hamas is considered a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government and is therefore banned from Meta platforms under its dangerous organizations and individuals policy. Meta will remove any “praise and substantive support” of the group that comes to its attention, but it will continue to allow social and political discourse.

In the blog post, Meta also mentioned that it has temporarily adjusted its technology to prevent the amplification of “potentially violating and borderline content” across its services. It has “temporarily expanded” its violence and incitement policy and will remove posts that identify hostages, even if it is done to raise awareness.

Furthermore, Meta has made certain Instagram hashtags that consistently violate its policies unsearchable. Users who have previously violated Meta’s policies will face restrictions on the use of Facebook and Instagram Live.