Meta Introduces Broadcast Channels to Facebook and Messenger

Meta is expanding its popular Telegram-like “broadcast channels” feature to Facebook and Messenger. The company has already rolled out this feature on Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this year. Meta announced today that the broadcast channels will be available on these two platforms in the upcoming weeks.

Engage with Followers Through Broadcast Channels

With broadcast channels, creators and public figures can share messages with their followers directly, establishing enhanced engagement opportunities. These channels support various media types such as text, images, polls, and reactions.

Create Updates and Share Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Creators and public figures can utilize broadcast channels to keep their followers updated on their content and share exclusive behind-the-scenes moments. Even Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives have been leveraging broadcast channels to provide updates about new features and product releases.

Testing for Pages on Facebook

Currently, Meta is testing the ability for Pages on Facebook to create their own broadcast channels. This functionality is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. Page admins can start a channel directly from their page if it’s available or join the waitlist otherwise.

Easy Joining Process for Users

Once a channel is created, users who follow the page will receive a one-time prompt asking whether they want to join. They can join broadcast channels directly from a Page’s profile on Facebook and receive notifications each time a message is posted. However, users also have the option to mute these notifications while remaining in the channel. All the joined broadcast channels can be accessed through the chat list.

Already Active Broadcast Channels

Broadcast channels are already live on Facebook and Messenger, featuring popular channels such as Netflix, WWE, League of Legends, and the International Cricket Committee.

An Alternative Way to Update Followers

Meta’s broadcast channels provide creators and public figures with an alternative way to communicate updates within Meta’s family of apps. Instead of using stories or posts, they now have a more direct method to engage with their fanbase.

Mixed Reactions from Users

The introduction of broadcast channels across various Meta apps has received mixed reactions from users. Some welcome the expansion, while others prefer each app to maintain its unique features. Although some users may enjoy being part of someone’s broadcast channel on Instagram, they may find it unnecessary to also join their Facebook channel and receive redundant notifications.