The Haunting Beauty of Todd Haynes’s Masterpiece, Safe

In 1995, Todd Haynes released his masterpiece, Safe, starring Julianne Moore. This dirty psychological horror film follows the story of a woman whose life is mundane until she is stricken with a mysterious disease that upends everything. Safe has quietly earned a reputation as one of the most important films of the 1990s, tackling themes of modern malaise and ecological extrapolations that remain relevant today. The success of Safe led to a fruitful collaboration between Moore and Haynes on several acclaimed projects, including the romantic drama Far From Good, which received an Academy Award nomination, and the experimental biopic I’m Not There, based on the life of Bob Dylan. This year, Moore and Haynes reunite in the romantic thriller film May December, alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.

Todd Haynes and His Provocative Work

Todd Haynes is renowned for his provocative and early transgressive work, often focusing on society’s outsiders and exploring identity and sexuality through a crooked and subversive narrative structure. His unique vision reimagines the language of cinema, cementing his status as one of the most important figures in New Queer Cinema. May December promises to be another significant addition to Haynes’s impressive filmography. At Cannes, both Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman received praise for their complex roles in this dark and campy story, inspired by true events. Before diving into the film, let’s explore the cast, crew, trailers, and release date.

May December Cast

Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry

Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo

Charles Melton as Joe

Piper Curda as Honor Atherton-Yoo

Cory Michael Smith as Georgie Atherton

D.W. Moffett as Tom Atherton

Drew Scheid as Cameron

Elizabeth Yu as Mary Atherton-Yoo

Jocelyn Shelfo as Sofia

Release Date of May December

May December had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, alongside other noteworthy films like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Garnering praise from reviewers worldwide, the movie is set to make its North American debut at the 61st New York Film Festival. Following that, on November 17, 2023, May December will hit select theaters across the United States. For those unable to catch it in cinemas, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 1, 2023.

Trailer for ‘May December’

On September 5, Netflix released a sneak peek of May December, featuring evocative images and glowing pull-quotes from the film’s early reviews. The teaser showcases Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore’s characters in meticulously crafted, chilling vignettes. Portman delivers a cheesy line with an over-the-top and sinister flair, setting an intriguing tone for the film.

On December 26, 2023, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for May December. The trailer introduces Elizabeth Berry (Portman), who meets Gracie (Moore) and Joe as part of her research for a movie based on their scandalous lives.

The Plot of ‘May December’

Partly inspired by the story of Mary Kay Letourneau, an American school teacher and sex offender who had an affair with one of her students, May December weaves an unusual narrative. Letourneau’s scandalous relationship with Vili Fualaau, who was only twelve years old at the time, gained widespread attention. Despite legal consequences, their relationship persisted, resulting in children and eventual marriage after Letourneau’s release from jail in 2005. In typical Todd Haynes fashion, May December explores this story in an unconventional manner.

The film follows Natalie Portman’s character, an actress conducting research for a movie about the lives of a couple with a notorious age-gap relationship. The couple, Gracie (Moore) and Joe, had their lives splashed across tabloids. As Elizabeth delves deeper into their untraditional marriage, long-dormant feelings resurface, unraveling the scandal’s darkest and most personal secrets. May December cleverly balances surreal melodrama with a humanizing perspective, delivering a deliciously witty film about performance, exploitation, and the complexities of relationships.

According to the official Netflix synopsis:

“In May December, popular television actor Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) heads to Savannah, Georgia, to research a part in a new film that follows a scandalous tabloid romance. That love affair — between Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) — was once a fixture of the gossip pages. After all, Joe is significantly younger than Gracie, who served time in prison when they were caught together. When she was released, the pair were married, and they now have two children together who are about to graduate from high school. At first glance, their untraditional marriage looks more predictable than Elizabeth expected. But soon, her observation brings long-dormant feelings to the surface, and the decades-old scandal reveals deeper and deeper layers. From first-time screenwriter Samy Burch, May December is a deliciously witty film about performance and exploitation that juggles surreal melodrama with humane perception.”