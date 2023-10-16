Square Enix Announces Matthew Mercer as the Voice of Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix has announced during the New York Comic Con over the weekend that Matthew Mercer will be voicing Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

As previously reported, Vincent is appearing in the game as a non-playable character although we fully expect him to join your party in the third part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake project. Mercer was rumoured to be voicing him in the English version of the game after some brief dialogue was heard in the latest trailer for the game.

Mercer should be familiar to most gamers these days as he’s appeared in countless title stretching back to 2004. His credits include Street Fighter IV, Brutal Legend, Mortal Kombat (2011), Resident Evil 6, Batman: Arkham Knight, Sonic Forces, Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Overwatch 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3 among others.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled for release on February 29, 2024 for PS5.

[Source – New York Comic Con on Twitter]