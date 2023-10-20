Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Launch Celebrated with Special Artwork

Today marks the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and in celebration, the development teams at PlayStation Studios have unveiled special artwork. Let’s take a look at the different creations:

Naughty Dog’s Tribute

Naughty Dog, the publisher of The Last of Us Part 2, has shared a drawing featuring Miles Morales and Peter Parker alongside Abby and Lev from their game. The artwork sends the message of “Be better… together!”

Sony Santa Monica Studios’ Homage

Sony Santa Monica Studios, the team behind God of War Ragnarok, presents a holiday message with two Spider-Men swinging through the air with Kratos and Atreus. This artwork congratulates Insomniac Games on the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Bend Studios’ Special Illustration

Bend Studios, known for Days Gone, has created an illustration of Peter Parker and Miles Morales soaring in the sky while Deacon from their game rides his iconic motorcycle. The artwork conveys the message of healing the world together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sucker Punch Productions Joins the Celebration

Sucker Punch Productions, the developers of Ghost of Tsushima, have shared an image of Jin Sakai enjoying pizza with two Spider-Man neighbors. This artwork applauds Insomniac Games on the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Firesprite’s Festive Drawing

Firesprite, with their distinctive cartoonish style, congratulates Insomniac Games on the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The artwork showcases their excitement to dive into the action.

Lastly, there have been rumors about a potential spin-off of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 featuring Venom, as indicated by Insomniac Games.