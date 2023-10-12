Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Game Size Revealed: How Much SSD Space You Need

The highly anticipated game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, is all set to release on PS5 in a few days. However, fans will need to make sure they have enough free SSD space before diving into this exciting adventure as the game requires a whopping 86,268 GB of storage.

Introduction to PlayStation Game Size

If you haven’t heard of it before, PlayStation Game Size is a trusted source that specializes in providing accurate information about the file sizes of games available on the PlayStation Store. They obtain this data directly from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s servers.

In addition to revealing the game size, PlayStation Game Size confirmed some other important details. For those who have pre-ordered the game digitally through the PlayStation Digital Store, pre-downloads will be available starting from October 13th. This will give players enough time to download the massive 86GB required for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will be exclusively available on PlayStation 5 starting from October 20, 2023.

It’s worth mentioning that the actual game size is slightly lower than what was previously reported online a few weeks ago.

Stay Alert for Spoilers

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 should be cautious as the internet is already filled with spoilers, ranging from boss fights to costume reveals. It’s advisable to avoid potential spoilers to fully enjoy the game’s surprises and story.