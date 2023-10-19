Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fast-Travel Hold-To-Confirm Prompt Isn’t Masking Any Background Loading

Insomniac Games Prioritizes Player Usability with Fast-Travel Hold-To-Confirm Prompt

Insomniac Games has clarified that the need to hold down a button to fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 via the game’s map isn’t masking any background loading. Instead, it was implemented to prioritize player usability.

As previously reported, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s load times are incredibly fast, whether it’s fast traveling around New York City or switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. However, speaking on ResetEra, Insomniac Games’ Mike Fitzgerald revealed that the studio considered removing the need to hold a button to confirm fast travel, making it an even faster process.

It was correctly pointed out to me that having a confirmation window was important for player usability, which at the end of the day is far more important than internet cred points (even though we love our internet cred points). If anyone wants to check, they can look at how late it’s possible to cancel it out when they’re playing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is due out tomorrow for the PS5, and you can read our full verdict here.

[Source – Insomniac Games’ Mike Fitzgerald via Eurogamer]