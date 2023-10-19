Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Loads Ridiculously Quickly on PS5

IGN has gone live with a new video revealing just how fast the load times are in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. They showcased the game’s fast travel system and demonstrated how quickly you can switch between characters.

To fast travel in the game, you simply select a travel point on the in-game map. The incredible part is that you can swing over to your chosen location in as little as 1.33 seconds. Not only that, but switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales is just as fast.

If you want to see it in action, you can watch the video here.

The Truth About Fast Travel

Contrary to popular belief, holding down the triangle button for a few seconds to fast travel does not mask a loading screen. Insomniac Games’ Mike Fitzgerald clarified that this was actually designed for usability, not to hide loading times.

If you’re interested, you can also check out our Complete Guide to the Sony PS5 for all the information you need as a new owner in 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release exclusively for PS5 tomorrow. Read our full review here.

[Source – Mike Fitzgerald on ResetEra]