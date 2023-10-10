Captain America’s Werewolf Form Returns for Halloween

Captain America is howling at the moon in Marvel’s new comics this week, just in time for the Halloween season. The debut of “CapWolf and the Howling Commandos #1” brings back the werewolf variant of Captain America from the 90s.

A Spooky Adventure

In this new limited series, Captain America, aka CapWolf, finds himself infected with the werewolf curse during the war. He enlists the help of the Howling Commandos, a group of supernatural soldiers, to take down a menacing group of Nazis with supernatural powers.

Marvel promises that this new story is the “wildest adventure yet” for the Commandos, and the first issue certainly lives up to expectations.

Issue Details

Title: CapWolf and the Howling Commandos #1

CapWolf and the Howling Commandos #1 Written by: Stephanie Phillips

Stephanie Phillips Art by: Carlos Magno

Carlos Magno Colorist: Espen Grundetjern

Espen Grundetjern Letterer: Travis Lanham

Travis Lanham Cover by: Ryan Brown

Ryan Brown Variant Cover Artists: Gary Frank, Brad Anderson, Jack Kirby, KJ Diaz, Declan Shalvey

Other Exciting Releases

Marvel fans can also look forward to some other thrilling releases this week:

ADVERTISEMENT

Moon Knight: City of the Dead #4: A continuation of the suspenseful series with art by Marcelo Ferreira and Jay Leisten.

A continuation of the suspenseful series with art by Marcelo Ferreira and Jay Leisten. Venom #26: A gripping installment written by Torunn Gronbekk with art by Julius Ohta.

A gripping installment written by Torunn Gronbekk with art by Julius Ohta. Wolverine #38: A must-read issue written by Benjamin Percy and featuring artwork by Juan Jose Ryp.

A must-read issue written by Benjamin Percy and featuring artwork by Juan Jose Ryp. X-Men Red #16: A collaborative effort by Al Ewing, Raphael Draccon, and Carolina Munhoz, with art by Yildiray Cinar and Marcelo Costa.

These are just a few of the exciting releases from Marvel this week. Whether you’re a fan of Captain America’s werewolf adventures or other beloved characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine, there’s something for everyone in this week’s lineup.