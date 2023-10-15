If You’re a Martin Scorsese Fan, You’re in for a Long Ride

If you’re a fan of the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, you are well aware that his best movies tend to have long runtimes. But fear not, because Scorsese’s films are truly timeless and worth every minute of your time. However, there have been some complainers who raised their eyebrows at the three-and-a-half hour runtime of his latest masterpiece, Killers of the Flower Moon. But Scorsese has a strong point of defense, which might just change your perspective.

Scorsese’s Defense for a Lengthy Movie

With a runtime of three hours and 25 minutes, some people may hesitate to dedicate that much time to a single movie. But when asked about the criticisms, Scorsese responded to the Hindustan Times with a powerful argument that makes a lot of sense. He expressed, “People say it’s three hours, but come on. You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can’t get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect.”

A Master Filmmaker Speaking His Mind

This prolific director is no stranger to sharing his opinions on what makes great filmmaking. In the past, Scorsese has stated that he believes cinemas should not be invaded by Marvel movies. With a career spanning 56 years, Scorsese has established himself as an influential figure in film history. He has treated us to classics like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Casino, and Goodfellas, among many others. It’s interesting to note that no one really complains about watching lengthy stage productions or binge-watching TV shows. So, if Scorsese needs a lengthy runtime for his upcoming book adaptation, then so be it.

Scorsese’s History of Long Movies

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore Scorsese’s history with long runtimes. Interestingly, Killers of the Flower Moon is not his longest movie. It falls at number six on the list, with a runtime 25 minutes longer than The Wolf of Wall Street. When we talk about Scorsese’s longest films, we have to consider his documentaries, such as No Direction Home: Bob Dylan and George Harrison: Living in the Material World. Furthermore, we cannot forget about Netflix’s The Irishman, which is actually three minutes longer than Scorsese’s historical drama. Some argued that the lengthy runtime of The Irishman was a problem for streamers, as it required them to sit at home for three-and-a-half hours without distractions. However, at home, you have the freedom to watch it at your own pace. So the same can be said for Killers of the Flower Moon when it hits streaming services.

A Movie for Patient Viewers

Martin Scorsese believes that if audiences have the patience to binge-watch TV series or sit through lengthy stage productions, they will have no problem immersing themselves in his movie Killers of the Flower Moon, whether in theaters or at home. And for those who worry about the runtime, the film will be available on Apple TV+ alongside its theatrical release, so you can watch it at your own pace.