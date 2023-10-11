Majority of Europeans Call for Government Restrictions on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Jobs

A recent study conducted by Spain’s IE University reveals that a majority of Europeans are in favor of government regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate the impact on job security. Out of a sample of 3,000 Europeans, 68% expressed the desire for their governments to introduce rules safeguarding jobs from the increasing automation brought about by AI. This figure represents an 18% rise compared to a similar study conducted by IE University in 2022, where 58% of respondents supported AI regulation. One of the primary concerns driving this sentiment is the fear of job loss, as highlighted by Ikhlaq Sidhu, the dean of the IE School of SciTech at IE University.

Estonia Stands Out as the Only Country with Decreased Support for AI Regulation

The study also revealed that Estonia is the only country where support for AI regulation has declined, dropping by 23% from the previous year. In Estonia, only 35% of the population wants their government to impose limits on AI. However, the majority of Europeans still favor government intervention to regulate AI and reduce the risk of job losses. Sidhu attributes the growing acceptance of AI regulation to the introduction of generative AI products like ChatGPT.

Global Efforts to Regulate AI

As governments worldwide work on regulating AI algorithms, the European Union is considering the AI Act, a legislation that proposes a risk-based approach to governing AI. This approach would apply varying levels of regulation based on the level of risk associated with different AI applications. Additionally, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to host an AI safety summit at Bletchley Park, renowned for being the home of the codebreakers who played a crucial role in ending World War II. Sunak aims to position Britain as a leader in AI safety regulation, leveraging the country’s rich heritage in science and technology.

Concerns about Identifying AI-Generated Content

IE University’s study also found that a significant number of Europeans lack confidence in differentiating between AI-generated and genuine content. Only 27% of Europeans believe they would be able to identify AI-generated fake content. Older citizens expressed even higher levels of doubt, with 52% stating they wouldn’t feel confident in distinguishing between AI-generated and authentic content. This raises concerns among academics and regulators about the potential risks associated with AI-generated synthetic material, particularly its potential impact on elections.