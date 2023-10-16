Main Highlights of This Week’s Japanese Video Game Releases

This week, gamers in Japan can look forward to the highly anticipated releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Switch. These titles are expected to be the highlights of the week, attracting a large number of players.

In addition to these exciting game launches, gamers can also expect the release of other notable titles such as Sonic Superstars and ENDLESS Dungeon. Both games will be available on multiple platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Furthermore, the popular game WORLD OF HORROR will be leaving Early Access and launching on PlayStation 4 and Switch. Additionally, TrinityS will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Below is the full list of this week's Japanese game releases.

Physical and Digital Releases DRIFTCE (PS5, PS4) – Already available digitally worldwide.

ENDLESS Dungeon (PS5, PS4) – Launching worldwide. North American Version (PS5, Xbox Series / One) European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One, PC) Asian Version (PS5, PS4)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Launching worldwide. North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One, Switch) European (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One, Switch)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) Collector’s Edition North American Version European Version Asian Version

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist (Switch) – Launching digitally worldwide. Special Edition

Sonic Superstars (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide. North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One, Switch) European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One, Switch)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) – Launching worldwide. North American Version European Version Asian Version

WORLD OF HORROR (PS4, Switch) – Launching digitally worldwide.

Digital-Only Releases ENDLESS Dungeon (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.

Sonic Superstars (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PS5, Xbox Series) – Launching worldwide.

TrinityS (PS5, PS4) – Launching worldwide.

World of Horror (PC [Steam, GOG]) – Launching digitally worldwide.

