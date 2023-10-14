The Louvre Museum in Paris has taken the precautionary measure of evacuating all visitors and staff while closing its doors early on Saturday. This decision was made in response to a written threat received by the museum. The threat is believed to be connected to the French government’s recent decision to raise the country’s security alert level after a fatal school stabbing carried out by a suspected extremist.

No injuries or incidents have been reported within the museum premises, according to the Louvre communication service. The Paris police are currently conducting verifications at the museum. As a safety measure, the area surrounding the museum has been cordoned off by police, leading to the evacuation of tourists and other visitors.

In light of the recent school attack, the French government has heightened the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to enhance security measures. Additionally, concerns have arisen regarding the potential impact of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on France.

The Louvre, renowned for housing iconic artworks like the Mona Lisa, typically welcomes an average of 30,000 to 40,000 visitors per day.