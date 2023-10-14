Los Angeles-based voice actor Kevin Afghani is the new voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Exciting news for Super Mario Bros. fans! Los Angeles-based voice actor Kevin Afghani has been announced as the new voice of the beloved characters Mario and Luigi in the upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This announcement was made by Afghani himself on his Twitter account.

Replacing the original voice of Mario, Luigi, and more, Charles Martinet, Afghani is ready to take on the challenge of bringing these iconic characters to life. Martinet had previously announced in August that he would be stepping down from the role and transitioning into the new position of “Mario Ambassador.”

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is highly anticipated by fans and is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20. With Afghani’s fresh take on the voices of Mario and Luigi, players can expect a new level of excitement and immersion in this beloved game.