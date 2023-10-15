A new update has been released for Lords of the Fallen Update 1.009. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Lords of the Fallen Update 1.009 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Bringers of Stillness and Scarlet Shadows have had the damage output of their two gap-closing attacks reduced to not be so punishing when attacking from their own shadow.

Charred Spirits in the lower city have seen their damage output slightly nerfed, from 80 to 64 to compensate for them being the most aggressive “walking corpse” type.

All “walking corpses” have seen their charged attack damage reduced from 1.18 to 0.8, as their animations are not properly reflecting the danger of the hit. Their anticipation has been slightly adjusted for better readability.

Skein working forces have now a better-adjusted hitbox, as we felt it was spawning just a few frames too early.

Barrage of echoes (eyeball umbral spell) has received an additional failsafe to make sure they always explode when hitting any environment element.

Adjusted the hit direction of some projectiles that could make the player hit-react in an undesired direction. Purely cosmetic.

Ruiner has seen his fire shield attack and his jump knockdown attack damage slightly reduced. In exchange, his standard damage has been slightly buffed from 81-95. The idea is for players to still be scared of him, but reduce the amount of one-shots in later regions of the game.

The Spurned Progeny has received a small tweak to make sure he never interrupts one of his combos, regardless of the player’s actions.

The arena of the trio of secret bosses hiding at a secret place, has been tweaked to help them navigate the space more efficiently. Also, if they enter the column in shadow form, they now know how to exit. They’re effectively more dangerous adversaries now.

After optimization, Pieta chest armor lost some of the IDs for the tincts. This has been corrected so tincts can be properly applied to it.

Fixed a nanite mesh on the 3D Gallery background that was incorrectly animated, creating white dot artefacts.

We’ve worked diligently to fix some of the issues that unfortunately have affected some of our players.

Rest assured that our commitment to enabling as many people as possible to immerse themselves in our game world is what drives our passion.Thanks to the data provided to our “Sentry” bug database by players who clicked “send” on the crash report pop-up, we’ve been able to identify four main issues:

**Non-Updated Drivers.**Lords of the Fallen is powered by UE5, a high-end technology that requires the latest GPU drivers. We’ve observed that the majority of crashes result from outdated drivers.That’s why, starting now, when the game launches, it checks for the installed drivers and prompts an update if they are not up to date, redirecting to the respective GPU providers: Nvidia or AMD Frame Generation StabilityDespite our eagerness to provide players with the latest technologies, Sentry noticed that Frame Generation is also leading to crashes under specific conditions.We have decided to temporarily deactivate Frame Generation until our collaboration with NVIDIA allows us to deliver more stable drivers. This action is intended to prevent the crashes that some players are experiencing with their brand-new 40 series GPUs. Unidentified GPU crashesAn engine error that could occur with certain 30 and 40 series GPUs, causing the game to crash even with auto-set graphics, has been partially addressed.EPIC has promptly provided us with a patch that includes additional fail-safes to prevent those crashes, and it’s been integrated to resolve most of these crashes.We’ve also observed that quite a few players enable settings that their rigs cannot handle, especially in terms of VRAM. If you experience instability, low frame rates, or even crashes (especially DX12 crashes), simply click on “AUTO-SET” within the Graphics Settings, and this will most likely resolve your issues. Crash after first cinematicAn issue with the engine code related to the calculation of Pipeline State Objects (PSOs) has been identified in Sentry. This issue resulted in crashes when shaders were being compiled after the first cinematic of the game.EPIC has been swift and efficient in providing a solution, which has now been integrated into the game and should resolve the majority of cases.However, if the issue still persists, we’ve provided a workaround to allow you to access the game. Please note that this workaround may result in some micro-freezes the first time you enter a new area of the game. To deactivate PSOs calculation, please follow these steps:a. Right click on the game in your Libraryb. Click on Propertiesc. In the General tab, enter the following modifier in the Launch Options text box: -nopsos

Please refer to our Performance Troubleshooting Steps if you are still experiencing issues.

Source: Lords of the Fallen