Lords Of The Fallen Receives Positive Feedback Despite Technical Issues

Lords Of The Fallen is available now and has received praise from both players and critics, despite some technical problems during its launch.

This marks a strong beginning for publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks. CI Games’ CEO, Marek Tyminski, even took to Twitter to express his satisfaction with the game’s successful start.

According to Tyminski, Lords Of The Fallen’s strong performance positions CI Games well for their future projects, including “Project Survive” and an untitled action-RPG known as “Project III”. The specific sales and expenditure data for Lords Of The Fallen will be announced soon.

Because CI Games is the only link between the 2014 Lords Of The Fallen and this new release, it is possible that “Action-RPG Project III” is another installment in the Lords Of The Fallen series.

This is purely speculative, but considering the codenames of these projects potentially indicate their genres, it will be intriguing to see CI Games venture into the survival game genre and determine their development partner.

Source: CI Games