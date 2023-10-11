Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks have recently unveiled the launch trailer and released new screenshots for their highly anticipated dark fantasy action RPG, Lords of the Fallen.

In this epic RPG adventure, players will be immersed in a vast and interconnected world that is more than five times larger than the original game. Publisher CI Games describes the game as follows:

About Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game. After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness? Dare to Hope.

The launch trailer showcases the dark and immersive world of Lords of the Fallen, giving players a glimpse of the challenging combat and colossal boss battles that await them.

Game Highlights

Explore Vast, Interconnected Worlds – Embark on a journey across two expansive, parallel worlds. The living realm presents its own brutal challenges, while untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead.

– Embark on a journey across two expansive, parallel worlds. The living realm presents its own brutal challenges, while untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead. Define Your Own Legend – Customize your character’s appearance from a wide array of visual options and choose one of nine character classes. Upgrade stats, weapons, armor, and spells to develop your character according to your playstyle.

– Customize your character’s appearance from a wide array of visual options and choose one of nine character classes. Upgrade stats, weapons, armor, and spells to develop your character according to your playstyle. Master Fast, Challenging Fluid Tactical Combat – Only those who master the deep, tactical combat system can hope to survive. Choose from hundreds of brutal weapons or utilize devastating attacks of the arcane.

– Only those who master the deep, tactical combat system can hope to survive. Choose from hundreds of brutal weapons or utilize devastating attacks of the arcane. Unite or Fight in Online Multiplayer – Experience the expansive single-player campaign alone or invite a second player for uninterrupted online co-op. Beware, heroes from other realms can and will invade.

– Experience the expansive single-player campaign alone or invite a second player for uninterrupted online co-op. Beware, heroes from other realms can and will invade. Wield a Device of Ungodly Power – Your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, discover fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your enemies.

– Your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, discover fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your enemies. Rise from Death – Fall in the world of the living, only to rise again in the world of the dead. Take advantage of one final chance to return to your living state, while facing all manner of hellish creatures.

Lords of the Fallen is set to release on October 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. Be sure to watch the captivating launch trailer below and explore the stunning screenshots in the gallery.

Launch Trailer