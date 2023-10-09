Living in a Haunted House: What to Expect

Have you recently moved into a new house and it already feels like there is something off about the place? Do you often hear creeks and bumps in the middle of the night or pieces of furniture in places they were not before? Do you see dead people?

Don’t Panic – You’re Not Alone

Well, if you can relate to any of that, it sounds like you might exist in a haunted house movie, but that is no reason to panic just yet. Those kinds of classic horror films actually have the highest survival rate when compared to other spooky subgenres, especially if you can prepare yourself by studying the following scenarios that are likely to happen when you share a living space with the non-living.

Beware the Too-Good-to-Be-True Deal

If you purchased your new home as a way for you or your family to hit the reset button on life, only to come face-to-face with the dead, you have my deepest sympathies. However, you are not alone since most haunted house movies start this way. You might not have paid much mind to how unusually cheap your new property turned out to be, chalking it up to it being a fixer-upper or maybe just so happy to find such a good deal. Of course, it will quickly become apparent why, just like in the Amityville Horror.

Goodbye, Productivity

If you chose your new home (or rental) hoping it would be perfect for a new creative endeavor, you also have my condolences because you’re never getting that thing done. The ghosts from Insidious cut deeply into Rene Lambert’s songwriting, for instance. It probably took a while for you to realize what you were up against, didn’t it? Ghosts and demons seem to operate on the slow-burn horror method, starting off with a few unconcerning noises before resorting to something more intense.

Kids and the Paranormal

Speaking of Poltergeist, was one of the younger members of your family the first to mention something strange going on the house? Kids tend to be more susceptible to paranormal activity. If your child never mentioned any weird stuff going on, they might not realize they are interacting with a spectral being and even think it’s just another kid who happened to be in the neighborhood.

Pets as Paranormal Sensors

If your kids haven’t noticed anything strange, your pets likely have, and they already know it’s bad news, which is why it’s a shame they cannot verbalize their warning. If you bring up the haunting and no one in the house believes you, that might grant you some immunity from the spirits’ wrath, but could seal the others’ downfall.

Doubt and Validation

There may come a moment, however, when the skeptics feel validated when proof that the haunting might be a hoax comes to light. If you’re wondering how your child could feel unthreatened by a supernatural being, they probably caught them at playtime. When it comes to manipulating objects, some entities prefer your children’s favorite things. If you’re a person of faith, the entity might use that against you, too, by turning crucifixes in the house into a symbol of evil with a simple flip.

Architectural Manipulation

Some entities might go the extra mile and manipulate the house itself by rearranging the architecture in implausible ways. There is no real safe place in your house, but there might be one area where the presence is at its strongest and, in most cases, that will be the part of the house closest to Hell.

Mirrors: A Ghost’s Favorite Tool

Honestly, in your situation, I’d lose or cover up all your mirrors because they can be a ghost’s most reliable manipulation tool.

Love, Even in the Afterlife

Sexuality must be something that can survive death, based on how some entities have expressed certain advances toward the living. Obviously, the haunting is going to take a toll on your family, but might be especially daunting on your relationship with your significant other when their behavior takes a concerning turn.

A Glimpse into the Past

Some days you might find yourself witnessing a significant event from the house’s past as if it is happening before your eyes. Considering you probably did not look up the house’s history beforehand, it would be a good idea to do that now and see what answers you can find.

You’ll Never Be Able To Trust Realtors Again

In Poltergeist, real estate agent Steve Freeling realizes his boss only…

Living in a haunted house can be a harrowing experience, filled with strange occurrences and eerie encounters. While it may not always match the scripted scares of a Hollywood horror film, the reality of living with the paranormal can be just as unsettling. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, you can navigate these uncharted waters and turn your haunted house into a place where both the living and the non-living can coexist… somewhat peacefully.