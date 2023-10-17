





Lies of P Sells One Million Copies Worldwide

The popular video game, Lies of P, has achieved a remarkable feat by selling one million copies globally. This accomplishment is even more impressive considering it was achieved within just one month, despite being included in Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.

Neowiz’s Souls-Like Game Receives Praise

Neowiz, the development studio behind the Souls-like game, “Lies of P,” has garnered praise for its unique game mechanics and dark setting, often compared to Bloodborne and Pinocchio. Seungchul Kim, the CEO of Neowiz and Round8 Studio, expressed his delight in the game’s success:

“The astounding achievement of Lies of P showcases the immense potential of Korean video games on a global scale. The development of Lies of P has been a challenging endeavor for Neowiz and Round8 Studio, and we take immense pride in what we have accomplished with this game.”

The game director, Jiwon Choi, also shared his excitement:

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible reception Lies of P has received, and we are incredibly grateful to the over a million players who have embarked on the Krat journey. We are eagerly looking forward to sharing more details about Lies of P’s future.”

Promising Future Foreseen in The Lie of P

-credits scene in The Lie of P hints at an exciting future for the game, leaving players intrigued and eager for what’s to come.



