World War I real-time strategy game “Last Train Home” to launch on Steam

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games have announced that the highly anticipated World War I real-time strategy game, “Last Train Home,” will be available for PC gamers on November 28 via Steam. As a special treat, a demo of the game will be available for players starting today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET as part of the Steam Next Fest: Fall 2023 event.

Hop on board and prepare for an immersive journey into the depths of a war-torn wasteland. In “Last Train Home,” players will take on the role of Czechoslovak soldiers on a desperate mission to guide their comrades back home safely aboard an armored train. However, the path ahead is not easy, as it is filled with danger and the chaos of a brutal civil war between Russia’s Red and White Armies. Your unit must navigate these treacherous circumstances, managing limited resources and bolstering morale at all costs.

The unforgiving landscape of Siberia awaits players, where freezing cold and a merciless environment will push them to their limits. Resources are scarce, and exhaustion plagues the crew, but the only option is to keep pushing forward. As players journey through the heart of the conflict, they will witness the horrors of war surrounding them. The actions taken in real-time battles will determine the outcome of the mission, making it crucial to choose tactics wisely and utilize every skill available to safeguard the troops and complete the mission.

The decisions made along this harrowing journey will shape the fate of the comrades. Inspired by historical events and the determination of the Czechoslovak Legion to return to their newly formed republic after The Great War, “Last Train Home” tests players’ courage and will to survive. The game puts the fate of the legion in players’ hands.

Key Features:

Pick Your Battles – Deploy your squad and complete diverse objectives in a series of real-time missions where specialist combat skills, planning, and superior tactics will lead you to victory.

– Deploy your squad and complete diverse objectives in a series of real-time missions where specialist combat skills, planning, and superior tactics will lead you to victory. Equip Your Soldiers – Level up your men by unlocking new skills and gathering better equipment – discover their stories, assign medals, and help them rise up through the ranks.

– Level up your men by unlocking new skills and gathering better equipment – discover their stories, assign medals, and help them rise up through the ranks. Manage Your Crew – Direct your soldiers in their non-combat roles onboard the train. Craft items, heal your wounded, and restore morale for the arduous journey home.

– Direct your soldiers in their non-combat roles onboard the train. Craft items, heal your wounded, and restore morale for the arduous journey home. Upgrade Your Train – Unlock your armored train’s full potential by upgrading the carriages and locomotive and oversee important maintenance work to keep it running.

– Unlock your armored train’s full potential by upgrading the carriages and locomotive and oversee important maintenance work to keep it running. Journey Through Siberia – Stockpile and trade supplies, make new allies, and overcome crisis after crisis as civil war rages across the vast snowfields of Siberia.

– Stockpile and trade supplies, make new allies, and overcome crisis after crisis as civil war rages across the vast snowfields of Siberia. Based on Historical Events – “Last Train Home” is a compelling narrative that portrays the experiences of the Czechoslovak Legion and their valiant fight on behalf of the Entente powers during World War I.

Witness the intense gameplay and immersive storytelling of “Last Train Home” in the release date trailer below.