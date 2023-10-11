Kona II: Brume – An Upcoming Video Game

Kona II: Brume is an upcoming video game set to launch on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. The game is scheduled for release on October 18, as announced by publisher Ravenscourt and developer Parabole. Players can expect an immersive and mysterious experience in this highly anticipated title.

Overview

In this game, players are transported to Northern Quebec in the year 1970. A strange occurrence known as the Brume has descended upon a rural mining village, disrupting the tranquility of the area and causing chaos in nature. The source of this mist is unknown, and it is up to players to unravel the truth behind this phenomenon.

Stepping into the shoes of Detective Carl Faubert, players will navigate through the snowy landscapes of Northern Canada to uncover the secrets hidden within the Brume. Along the way, they will encounter other individuals who have been affected by the Brume, including both victims and survivors of a devastating avalanche.

Key Features

Explore – Immerse yourself in the vast fictive land of Manastan in Northern Canada. Traverse the village and its surroundings, searching for clues in wooden shacks and visiting nearby locations on a trusty dog sled. Navigate through the surrounding lakes as you unravel the mystery of the Brume.

– Immerse yourself in the vast fictive land of Manastan in Northern Canada. Traverse the village and its surroundings, searching for clues in wooden shacks and visiting nearby locations on a trusty dog sled. Navigate through the surrounding lakes as you unravel the mystery of the Brume. Investigate – Exercise your detective skills as you follow the trail of clues and findings. Consult Detective Carl Faubert’s Journal for guidance and carefully piece together the puzzle behind the Brume. Pay attention to every detail to unlock the secrets hidden within the mist.

– Exercise your detective skills as you follow the trail of clues and findings. Consult Detective Carl Faubert’s Journal for guidance and carefully piece together the puzzle behind the Brume. Pay attention to every detail to unlock the secrets hidden within the mist. Survive – In this hostile environment, survival is paramount. Battle against the bitter cold blizzard, encounter dangerous wildlife, and endure troubling nightmares. Prepare yourself for the challenges that await and strive to survive against all odds.

– In this hostile environment, survival is paramount. Battle against the bitter cold blizzard, encounter dangerous wildlife, and endure troubling nightmares. Prepare yourself for the challenges that await and strive to survive against all odds. Experience – Immerse yourself in the rich narrative of the game. Each step you take uncovers more of the story as you find and inspect objects, letters, and documents. An omniscient storyteller accompanies your journey in Manastan, narrating the events as they unfold.

Release Date Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Kona II: Brume below to get a glimpse of what awaits you in this intriguing and atmospheric game.