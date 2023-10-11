Klarna Introduces New Features to Enhance User Experience

Klarna recently announced the introduction of several new features aimed at improving user experience. These include an innovative image-search tool called Shopping Lens, shoppable videos, in-store product scanning, a cashback program, express refunds, and more.

Shopping Lens: An AI-Powered Image-Search Tool

The latest addition to Klarna’s suite of features is the Shopping Lens. This tool allows users to take pictures of items they like and quickly find out where to purchase them. With the ability to visually identify over 10 million products, including clothing and electronics, Shopping Lens matches these with over 50 million store offers available on the app’s search and compare tool. Users can easily compare prices, retailers, and reviews. Additionally, the tool suggests similar items based on the picture taken. Shopping Lens is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Shoppable Videos Now Available in Europe

Following its successful launch in the United States in October 2022, Shoppable Videos has expanded to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Sweden. Klarna aims to go beyond being simply a payments app by becoming a platform for consumers to discover new items and influencers to promote products. The app’s recommendation engine ensures users have a personalized video experience. Since introducing Shoppable Videos, average viewer time has increased by 60% in the United States, accompanied by a 25% increase in click-through rates.

In-Store Product Scanning for Convenient Shopping

Klarna now allows users to access product information while shopping in physical stores. By scanning an item’s barcode, customers can view customer reviews and check for alternative colors or variants available online. They can also compare prices to find better deals elsewhere. In-store product scanning is currently available in the U.K., U.S., Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

Enjoy Cashback with Klarna

Shoppers in the U.K. can now earn up to 10% cashback when choosing Pay Now, Pay in 3, or Pay Later during checkout at participating retailers. This cashback can be applied as a discount on their next Klarna purchase, whether online or through the app. Klarna plans to expand this cashback program to more markets in the future.

A Seamless Sign-in Solution

Klarna has introduced a single sign-in solution that offers users a smoother experience during sign-in and checkout at partnering retailers. Eliminating the need for multiple usernames and passwords, this feature provides convenience and simplicity while shopping. Retailers worldwide can integrate this seamless sign-in experience into their platforms.

Gift Card Store

Klarna now features a gift card store within its app. Users can browse and purchase gift cards from various retailers using Klarna as their payment option.

Express Refunds for Eligible Returns

Customers who make purchases using Klarna’s interest-free Pay in 3 (U.K.) or Pay in 4 (U.S.) options will benefit from express refunds on eligible returns. Klarna will pre-issue refunds upon receiving a valid tracking number for the returned items.

Sustainability Filters and Conscious Shopping Dashboard

To promote conscious shopping, Klarna has added sustainability filters to help users make sustainable choices. Additionally, the company offers a conscious shopping dashboard, granting customers access to sustainability-oriented products.