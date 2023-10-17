Kingdom of the Eighties: A Stylish New Edition of the Hit Kingdom Franchise
Introduction
Even if you’re not familiar with its two predecessors, it’s now released on PS5, XSX, and Switch Kingdom of the eighties worth seeing because this time the pixel look, which is worth seeing, has an 80s flair with a “Stranger Things” touch and something has also changed in terms of gameplay, such as the press release notes:
Kingdom of the eighties is a stylish new edition of the hit Kingdom franchise and an epic micro strategy and building strategy game in the neon retro look of the 80s. Players take on the role of the leader, a young camp leader, and team up with new friends such as he Sportsman, the Tinkerer, and the Brainto protect the city of Monarch from the ruthless attacks of the mysterious greedy to protect.
Gameplay
Players recruit children from the neighborhood and assign them roles such as soldier and builder. They use coins to build and expand their kingdom and fortify it with walls and defensive towers. But they must always be ready; when night falls, they will too greedy attack mercilessly. Players explore their new urban environment to unlock mounts, discover powerful weapons and tech upgrades, and wisely manage their resources to survive.
Main Features
The main features of Kingdom of the eighties:
- A perfect introduction to the Kingdom franchise: Kingdom of the eighties builds on the series’ familiar world and mechanics, offering a new experience that’s perfect for newcomers to fall in love with the franchise.
- Together we are stronger: Players can team up with three characters to help them on their journey: the Jock, the Tinkerer, and the Mastermind. Each of them has different skills that they can combine to progress at any level.
- Explore the streets in style: The adventurers travel to new locations never before seen in a Kingdom game, designed with the series’ signature pixel art magic. They find new bikes at the skateboard park, visit the shops on Main Street and get rid of them at New Lands Mall greedy.
- Live for the summer: Kingdom’s iconic handcrafted pixel art magic returns with a signature ’80s neon feel. Accompanied by Andreas Hald’s original synthwave soundtrack, players travel back to the wonderful days of bike rides and summer camps, when anything seemed possible!
- Brand New Survival Mixtape Mode: When players click on the mixtape in the pause menu, a thrilling survival gameplay awaits them. They try their luck by defeating endless waves of greedy enemies to earn a crown. How many days will they last?