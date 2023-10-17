Introduction

Even if you’re not familiar with its two predecessors, it’s now released on PS5, XSX, and Switch Kingdom of the eighties worth seeing because this time the pixel look, which is worth seeing, has an 80s flair with a “Stranger Things” touch and something has also changed in terms of gameplay, such as the press release notes:

Kingdom of the eighties is a stylish new edition of the hit Kingdom franchise and an epic micro strategy and building strategy game in the neon retro look of the 80s. Players take on the role of the leader, a young camp leader, and team up with new friends such as he Sportsman, the Tinkerer, and the Brainto protect the city of Monarch from the ruthless attacks of the mysterious greedy to protect.

Gameplay

Players recruit children from the neighborhood and assign them roles such as soldier and builder. They use coins to build and expand their kingdom and fortify it with walls and defensive towers. But they must always be ready; when night falls, they will too greedy attack mercilessly. Players explore their new urban environment to unlock mounts, discover powerful weapons and tech upgrades, and wisely manage their resources to survive.

Main Features

The main features of Kingdom of the eighties: