Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga” Set to Release in 2024

Get ready to saddle up and travel back in time to the Old West with Kevin Costner in his latest cinematic endeavor, “Horizon: An American Saga.” This highly anticipated two-part western movie, directed and starring Costner himself, has finally announced its release dates. According to Variety, Chapter One is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, and Chapter Two will follow less than two months later on August 16.

Spanning Fifteen Years in the American West

“Horizon: An American Saga” aims to captivate audiences by spanning fifteen years in the American West, from the pre- to post-civil war. Through the lens of brave pioneers, the film will depict the challenges and triumphs they face as they venture into the unknown to forge a better life for themselves. Costner’s departure from the hit series “Yellowstone” was influenced by scheduling conflicts and a desire to prioritize this long-time passion project.

A Western Epic with an All-Star Cast

With such close release dates, “Horizon: An American Saga” promises to be a grand cinematic event, and to complement this vision, an outstanding ensemble cast has been assembled. Alongside Costner, the audience will be treated to brilliant performances from Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Campbell Bower, Michael Rooker, and many more. These talented actors will bring the rich tapestry of characters to life, making this two-part event truly unforgettable.

This project is particularly significant for Costner, as it marks his directorial comeback since 2003’s “Open Range” and his first foray into writing. Teaming up with Jon Baird, Costner has taken on multiple roles to bring his passion project to the big screen. Theatergoers can look forward to witnessing his directorial expertise and storytelling prowess in this highly anticipated venture.

Don’t Miss the Grand Spectacle

Don’t miss the grand spectacle of “Horizon: An American Saga.” Part one gallops into theaters on June 28, 2024, followed closely by part two on August 16, 2024. Prepare to be transported to the captivating world of the American West as Kevin Costner’s passion project takes center stage, promising an epic storytelling experience that will leave a lasting impression.